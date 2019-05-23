TWO men were rescued from a cliff near Abercastle yesterday evening by the coastguard and RNLI.

Coastguard teams from St Davids and Fishguard were paged at 5.26pm yesterday (May 22) to the two men stuck on a cliff near Pwll Llong.

St Davids RNLI's all weather lifeboat was also called to the rescue.

PICTURE: HM Coastguard St Davids

"The two persons were swiftly located on a ridge at Pwll Whiting, from where they were safely recovered by a Coastguard Rescue Helicopter and brought to the cliff top where they were met by the two coastguard rescue teams," said St Davids Coastguard on Facebook.

The two men were found to have no injuries after being winched to the top of the cliff by the helicopter.

PICTURE: HM Coastguard Fishguard.

The Coastguard thanked eveyone involved in the rescue, including Longhouse Farm for assisting with access.

Anyone who sees someone in trouble on the coast should dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.