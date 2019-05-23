A Manorbier man is facing GBH and assault charges.

Aaron Peniket, of Hounsell Avenue, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, May 20.

Peniket, 30, entered no pleas to two charges of causing grievous bodily harm and one of common assault.

The offences are alleged to have occurred in Milford Haven on October 21.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Peniket will next appear at Swansea crown court on June 21.

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.