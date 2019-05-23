Pembrokeshire householders and businesses are being warned about doorstep traders currently operating in the county as reports have been received of callers offering tarmac and other property maintenance services.

One resident had work carried out which they had not agreed to and were pressurised to pay.

Another was approached near their home and misled as to the cost of the work, eventually paying several thousands of pounds more than what they expected.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s Trading Standards team strongly urges business owners and residents to be extremely cautious if approached by any doorstep callers offering to sell goods or carry out work on their property.

“If you need work carried out, obtain a few written quotes from reputable businesses to compare.

"Don’t agree to anything on the spot” advised Sandra McSparron, Lead Trading Standards Officer.

Rogue traders often use persuasive and aggressive tactics to get people to agree to have work carried out, often charging far more than what was quoted for and carrying out poor quality work.

“What seemed like a good deal at first, often turns out to be a nightmare” added Sandra.

If you have been approached in this way or would like further advice on this or any other scams, contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 03454 040 506 / 03454 040505 (for Welsh speakers).

The County Council’s Trading Standards Team offers talks to any groups in Pembrokeshire, advising how to spot and avoid scams and what to do if you or someone you know is receiving these contacts.

For further details please phone 01437 764551 or email: tradingstandards@pembrokeshire.gov.uk