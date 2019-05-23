There is heavy traffic in much of Haverfordwest following a serious crash at the Merlins Bridge roundabout.

The A4076 Freemens Way is blocked, with queueing traffic due to accident at the roundabout, near to the A487 Merlins Hill.

Three people are reported to have been injured in the crash, which involved two vehicles and took place between the Merlin's Hill roundabout and the Merlins Bridge roundabout.

A witness at the scene said the Wales Air Ambulance landed near McDonalds.

A police car blocks the road leading from Merlin's Hill down to Freemens Way. PICTURE: Western Telegraph.

Police are currently on the scene, with delays on all approaches to the Merlins Bridge roundabout.

The fire service is also in attendance, with crews from Haverfordwest using a fire engine and support vehicle to make the two cars involved in the crash safe,

Traffic is extremely busy on all routes around the scene.

This story is updating.