A TEENAGER who saved his stepdad’s life and a businessman who has served Haverfordwest for years will not be given the town’s civic awards this year “based on a technicality.”

At its annual meeting on Thursday, May 16, Haverfordwest Town Council had planned to hand out its annual awards: the Citizen Award and the Young Laurels Award.

No nominations from the public had been submitted for either award, but nominees chosen by the mayor, Cllr Sue Murray, were refused when councillors pointed out this is not how the awards had been handed out traditionally.

“How very sad. I am very disappointed that this town council had come to this decision based on a technicality,” said Cllr Murray.

Haverfordwest Town Council's annual meeting took place on Thursday, May 16. PICTURE: Pembrokeshire Photography.

In the absence of nominations from residents, Cllr Murray had chosen Roland Keevil, the retiring manager of the Riverside shopping centre for the Citizens award, and 17-year-old Niall Folland for the Young Laurels award, after he saved his stepdad’s life by giving him CPR.

But Cllr Peter Lewis said the procedure the mayor had taken was “totally improperly done,” and asked for a written reporter into the decision to maintain standards.

Cllr Roy Thomas added there had always been a rule that no councillor could making nominations for the awards.

The deputy mayor, Cllr Alan Buckfield, said councillors had a dual role of being both councillors and citizens of the town, and added he could not see a reason to not give out the awards.

Responding to criticism of how the awards were advertised, the town clerk said she had placed noticed in the local press, on social media and on noticeboards in Haverfordwest in advance of the closing date for nominations on May 9.

Councillors took a vote and decided that neither award should be given, but Cllr Jon Collier suggested a compromise: that the mayor give both of her nominees a mayor’s award.

“I do feel that a mayor’s award is nothing compared to a Citizens award and Young Laurels award,” said Cllr Murray.

The council also decided to discuss the 2019 civic awards at its next meeting in June.