AN ORPHANED pony who was ‘skin and bone’ has been nursed back to full health and even competing.

Alice Thomas, 24, started taking care of Layla three years ago after the pony had “seven or eight owners in a matter of weeks.”

When Ms Thomas, from Pembroke, set her eyes on Layla she knew she had to help get her back to full health.

“She was skin and bone when I got her,” said Ms Thomas.

“The poor little thing was afraid of people, she was scared that people would take her food away.

“When I went to get her she took a liking to me very quickly, she’s like my baby.

“She’s so gentle, she would never hurt anyone now.”

Ms Thomas said she wasn’t sure why the previous owners had let Layla get into such a state.

Layla is now well looked after, often receiving treats with her favourite being cheesecake from the local pub.

“Getting her back to full health, we had to do it slowly. She knew that she would have a good home when we got her.

“It took a lot of time, I’ve done it all myself. It took about two years to get her to this point.”

“I just saw that pony there suffering, I just couldn’t leave her. I could never sell, she’s come such a long way in a short space of time.

“She was quite underweight and had worms - she had never been wormed. She was sad and aggressive. She would attack people, now she wouldn’t hurt a fly.

“The vet wasn’t sure she would pull through, but I’m competing with her now.”

Ms Thomas added that Layla has always struggled to put on weight and the vets are unable to tell why.