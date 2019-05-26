TWO X-Factor stars will be in Milford Haven to lead celebrations as the carnival returns to the streets of the town this year.

Reggie ‘n’ Bollie are a Ghanaian music duo who rose to fame as runners-up in the twelfth series of X-Factor in 2015.

The carnival takes place on Saturday, July 6 this year, and Reggie ‘n’ Bollie are set to lead celebrations at the Pill Carnival Field after the parade.

There is an open theme for entries in this year’s carnival, and all entries are covered by insurance provided by the organisers, Milford Haven Round Table.

A spokesman for the Milford Haven Round Table said: “This year’s event is set to be one to remember. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Entry to the carnival field on Pill Lane will be £1 for adults and 50p for children.

There will be prizes for the best carnival entries with first prize at £1,000, second prize at £500 and third prize at £200.

There are also a number of walking entry categories up for grabs in a variety of age ranges.

Application forms will be available soon and can be obtained by e-mailing milfordhaven@roundtable.org.uk

Reggie ‘n’ Bollie entered the 2015 series of X-Factor under the name Menn on Poinnt and were mentored by Cheryl.

They were beaten in the final by Louisa Johnson and then took part in the X Factor Live Tour 2016.

They released their first single New Girl on May 13, 2016, which reached number 26 in the UK Charts.

According to a public notice from Pembrokeshire County Council, the proposed carnival route this year will start at Waterloo Road, Hakin, heading down Spike's Lane and St Anne’s Road, before climbing Victoria Road and heading along Hamilton Terrace.

After the town hall, the parade route turns left down Sandhurst Road and will head along the Rath to finish at Pill playing fields.

Road closures are planned in some places between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

Pill Lane would be closed between noon and 5.30pm.