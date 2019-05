A St Dogmaels woman has denied drink-driving.

Elizabeth Davies, of Feidr Fawr, pleaded not guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 21.

It is alleged that Davies, 28, drove a Toyota Corolla on the A487 at Eglwyswrw on May 5, with 69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

A trial date was listed for July 4, and Davies was released on unconditional bail.