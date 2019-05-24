Theresa May's turbulent leadership of the Conservative Party will end on June 7, paving the way for a new prime minister to lead the Brexit process.

A tearful Prime Minister said she had "done my best" to get her Withdrawal Agreement through Parliament and take the UK out of the European Union but acknowledged she had failed.

"It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit," she said in Downing Street.

Watched by husband Philip and her closest aides, an emotional Mrs May said it was in the "best interests of the country for a new prime minister to lead that effort".

Announcing her departure from a job she loved, Mrs May said: "I am today announcing that I will resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party on Friday 7th June so that a successor can be chosen."

Concluding her resignation statement, Mrs May broke down as she said it had been "the honour of my life" to serve "the country that I love".

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, the preseli Pembrokeshire AM Paul Davies, said: “On behalf of the Welsh Conservatives I would like to thank the Prime Minister for her dedication and commitment to Wales over her many years in politics.

“It is a tremendous achievement to be the country’s second female Prime Minister, who stepped into the job at a difficult time.

“The Party must now come together and deliver the Brexit that people voted for.”