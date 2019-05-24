FEARS are being raised that sand which has disappeared from a golden Blue Flag beach in Pembrokeshire may never return.

Recent weeks have seen so much sand shifting from Tenby’s South Beach that warning signs have had to be put in place warning of trip hazards such as power cables and rocks.

Pembrokeshire County Council say that replacing the sand with more taken from offshore would cost “millions of pounds” and involve around ten million cubic metres.

Suggestions that sand could be dredged from the harbour and North Beach to be used on the South Beach would only result in those areas being stripped, the authority stated this week, citing climate change and the natural tidal drift for the temporary disappearance.

Tenby Town Council has called for an investigation into why so much sand has gone from the beach this year.

Its senior member, 80-year-old Trevor Hallett, has said that the condition of the beach is the worst he can remember.

Said town clerk Andrew Davies: “We seem to be getting this every year.

“Come August time, the beach is all sandy again, but there is always the fear that one day, the situation won’t resolve itself and we will have lost our golden beach, with the effect that this could have on Tenby’s tourism offer.”

Pembrokeshire County Council coastal engineer Emyr Williams believes that the sand will return by the summer, although he admitted that the situation is “particularly bad” this year.

He added: “Dredging isn’t the answer, though.

“The volumes of sand needed to build a decent beach here would be enormous – around ten million cubic metres, at enormous expense and for no obvious benefit.”

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “Over recent years, South Beach in Tenby has occasionally seen a noticeable decrease in sand levels.

“Part of this is due to the natural fluctuations of sand levels which occurs on all beaches - from year to year, and during the year itself.

“It is anticipated that climate change will increase this effect as higher sea levels result in deeper water nearer to the shore, which leads to bigger waves and additional impact on the sand.

“Another reason for the movement of sand at South Beach is the natural tidal drift leading to the migration of sand into the former estuary of the River Ritec which was closed off when the railway line was built in the 1850s.

“The sand used to be pushed out of the estuary by the tide and back to the Penally end of the beach but since that was prevented, the sand has built up. This drop in beach levels has caused an increase in the erosion of the dunes at the Penally end of the beach which would require major intervention such as rock armour to prevent. This, however, would be a matter for the private landowners to address.

“Dredging sand from the harbour and North beach is not a feasible solution to the problem as there is nowhere near enough sand ‘going spare’, or we would strip that beach as well.

“Obtaining sand from offshore would cost millions of pounds and there is no justification for Pembrokeshire County Council to spend that much public money – especially as there is no guarantee that the sand will not be lost offshore in the future.”