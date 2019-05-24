2 Devon Court

Freshwater East

£89,950

If you are a dedicated surfer or beachgoer, and like nothing better than enjoying amazing sea views with a glass of your favourite beverage overlooking a fabulous beach, then look no further.

This well presented one-bedroom apartment (with a second small room) is in an enviable position overlooking the beach at Freshwater East.

The beach boasts a broad sandy expanse, dotted with sand dunes, and sheltered rocky sections and the dunes behind the beach are a local nature reserve known as the Burrows.

The agenst say the apartment would be equally useful as a family home or getaway, or an investment proposition.

Coasty Property and Estates

01437 772768

coasty.com