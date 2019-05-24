7 Rose Close

off Buttermilk Lane

Pembroke

offers around £224,950

This modern detached house was built towards the end of 2014 and offers the remainder of its NHBC warranty from brand new.

Being a modern build, adhering to the latest building regulations, 7 Rose Close offers up to date insulation and heating system, keeping your heating bills to a minimum with the added benefit of two independently controlled central heating zones to ground and first floor.

This spacious and detached property is presented in excellent condition and benefits from driveway parking, integral garage, accessible via the utility room, front and rear gardens and briefly comprises: Entrance hall, living room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, cloakroom/WC, integral garage, and on the first floor four double bedrooms, en-suite to master bedroom and family bathroom.

Rose Close is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac to the upper area of the Martello Park development and benefits from outlooks from the front over a pleasant green area. The development is privately managed with a current management fees of approx £200 per annum (tbc).

This lovely, detached home, situated at the head of this quiet and sought after cul-de-sac offers privacy and seclusion within this quiet area, and would make a fantastic family home.

