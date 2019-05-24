A 77-YEAR-old woman who died in a crash on a busy Haverfordwest roundabout has been named by police.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a fatal collision at the Merlins Bridge roundabout, Haverfordwest, which happened at around 11.30am yesterday (Thursday, May 23).

During the crash, 77-year-old Sandra Neal died. Her next of kin and HM Coroner are aware.

Her family has described her as “a loving sister and aunt who will be sadly missed”.

Mrs Neal, a retired lecturer at Pembrokeshire College, was driving a red Hyundai i10 down Merlin's Hill, approaching Merlins Bridge roundabout, when her car collided with a stationary BMW.

Anyone who saw the collision, or has any information, is urged to contact 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20190523-118