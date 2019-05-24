Drugs were found in a Haverfordwest man’s underwear, a court has heard.

Tomos John David Lindley,of High Street, pleaded guilty to three charges of drug possession, when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 21.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said police called at Lindley’s flat while looking for him for an unrelated matter on May 6, 2018.

Officers recovered a clear bag containing a gram of cannabis and Lindley, 20, was arrested a short time later on Castle Square.

Xanex and Valium tablets with a total value of £25 were recovered from his underwear when he was strip-searched at the police station.

Mr Hussain said: “The defendant made full admissions in interview. He accepted that the drugs were his and for his personal use.”

Lindley told officers he used the drugs to help his anxiety and depression, but would not divulge where he got them from.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said he did not understand why the offence had taken a year to come to court.

“Since that time a lot has changed for Mr Lindley.

“He accepted the offence fully at the time and accepted what the particular drugs were. This could have been dealt with over a year ago.”

Magistrates fined Lindley £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.