Glyn Rhosyn
3 Glen View
Llanfallteg
Reduced to £159,950
This period, extended cottage has the benefit of uPVC double glazed windows throughout and oil fired central heating.
Glyn Rhosyn briefly comprises – entrance hallway into open plan living room with beamed ceiling, feature multi-fuel burning stove and hardwood flooring, into kitchen /dining room with Belfast sink and LPG Gas fired hob.
The first floor accessed via a hardwood staircase has the benefit of three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Externally there is a small rear garden with patio area and log shed, there is also the benefit of a detached garage on a separate site for off road parking.
J J Morris
01834 860260
jjmorris.com