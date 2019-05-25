A ‘MUCH needed’ pedestrian access route to Haverfordwest town centre has opened.

Following extensive renovations, a link has been re-established between the town’s Castle Lake car park with Castle Square.

Pedestrians can now enjoy an attractive walkway for visitors to directly access Castle Square while opening up the link to the castle.

The £200,000 plus scheme was funded through the Townscape Heritage Fund and Welsh Government’s Active Travel Grant.

Work carried out by local contractors Evan Pritchard Limited included:

•extending Castle Lake car park and creating a direct link with Castle Square

•re-paving the area to tie-in with Castle Square

•landscaping to provide better access and a better view of the Castle

•modifying the steps leading up to the Castle, making them safer

•developing the old terraced Burgage plots to create a pleasant picnic amenity

Pembrokeshire County Councillor Thomas Tudor – the local member - revealed he was delighted to see the scheme completed.

“This is a much needed improvement and is something I have championed for a long time” said Cllr Tudor.

“It forms an integral part of the Haverfordwest Master Plan which aims to boost the footfall and economic activity of the town centre both day and night.”

The council’s cabinet member for planning and infrastructure, Phil Baker, said the work had made a huge difference and improved active travel provision in a key area of Haverfordwest.

“What was an unsightly area has been made really attractive and is now an asset” said Cllr Baker. “It also ties in with our regeneration plans for the town.”