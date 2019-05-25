Maenwen

Glan-y-Mor Road

Goodwick

£335,000

Maenwen is a deceptively spacious detached, two-storey, dormer/chalet bungalow which stands in a popular, elevated residential area of Goodwick from where superb uninterrupted coastal sea and rural views can be enjoyed over Fishguard Bay towards Dinas Head.

The property has well appointed two/three reception, four/five bed and two bath/shower room accommodation which is in excellent decorative order throughout. Maenwen also benefits from gas fired central heating, uPVC double glazing and both cavity wall and loft insulation.

In addition, it has off road parking for two/three vehicles as well as delightful landscaped gardens and grounds including lawn and grassed area, paved and Ecodek patios, a fish pond, flowering shrubs, rockeries, a water feature, etc.

The agents say the property is ideally suited for family or retirement purposes and is offered for sale with a realistic price guide. in order to appreciate the qualities of the property and indeed the gardens, location and views, inspection is essential and strongly advised.

