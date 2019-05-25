A WIDER range of plastic recycling facilities are set to be introduced at Pembrokeshire’s six waste and recycling centres (WRCs).

From the beginning of June, householders will be able to recycle more plastic items at the WRCs.

These will include clean plastic pots, tubs and trays as per the list below.

• Plastic margarine and ice-cream tubs

• Plastic yoghurt pots

• Plastic food trays

• Plastic fruit and vegetable punnets

Facilities to recycle plastic bottles will still be available at all sites. This includes empty clean drink bottles, milk bottles, cleaning products, etc.

The following items will not be accepted; black or brown plastic, film (such as cling film or ready meal lids), bubble wrap, carrier bags, crisp packets, polystyrene and hard plastics.

Unfortunately, dark-coloured containers (black and brown) cannot be accepted due to the optical-sorting process used by recycling companies.

The waste and recycling centres are situated at Waterloo (Pembroke Dock), Winsel (Haverfordwest), Manorowen, Hermon, Crane Cross (Saundersfoot) and St Davids.

“The good news is that from the autumn residents can recycle a wider range of plastic from home as well, through the new kerbside service,” said Cllr Cris Tomos, Cabinet Member for the Environment.

“New recycling containers will be distributed to all households this autumn allowing us all to put out much more plastic for collection every week, as well as cans, tins, glass, cardboard, and paper.

“The provision of the new recycling containers will coincide with the move to three-weekly black bag collections.”

Items need to be sorted and rinsed before being brought to the waste and recycling centres to avoid them being rejected by the recycling processing companies.

• Find out more about what can be recycled at Pembrokeshire’s waste and recycling centres at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling-centres/what-can-i-take-to-the-centres