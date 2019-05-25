Old Cartlett House

Trefin

£525,000

Old Cartlett House, Trefin, is currently used as a successful bed and breakfast business, but would serve equally well as a family home, or an idyllic retirement retreat.

Situated in the peaceful coastal village of Trefin, a short drive away is the smallest city of St David's and the stunning scenery of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The village is a designated area of outstanding natural beauty and has its own chapel, pub, tearooms and weaving centre. This beautiful property, with its charming historical beauty, with some parts dating back to the 16th century, is a hidden gem on the outskirts of the village.

Coasty Property and Estates

01437 772768

coasty.com