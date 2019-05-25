Drug-driving has resulted in a Monkton man being banned from the road for 15 months.

Carl Ronald Green, of Montgomery Close, pleaded guilty to two charges of drug-driving when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, May 21.

The court heard that Green, 53, was stopped by police while driving a Vauxhall Astra on the A478 at Clunderwen on January 21.

He was found to have cannabis and cocaine derivatives in his blood.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said: “He pulled over, the police were looking to speak to the person he had given a lift to, rather than Mr Green.

“He had been using drugs recreationally over the weekend, and it was still in his system.”

Mr Webb added that the substance was produced in the liver, so Green would not have been under the influence of the drug at the time.

“There is no suggestion of bad driving. The limits are not the same as for drink-driving.”

Magistrates fined Green £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.