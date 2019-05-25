5 Greenfield Close

Cardigan Road

Haverfordwest

£185,000

THIS three-bedroom detached bungalow set in the pleasant residential area of Greenfield Close on the outskirts of the county town of Haverfordwest.

Its location provides easy access to all main amenities including schools, hospital and retail parks, with Pembrokeshire's beautiful coastline only a short drive away.

The property itself comprises three bedrooms, lounge, kitchen and bathroom and benefits from plenty of built in storage, a garage and off road parking.

The garden to the rear is particularly appealing with well kept lawn and surrounding plants and shrubbery.

The agents recommend early viewing.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk