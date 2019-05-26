PICKING up a coffee and a sandwich alongside brochures and guidebooks is a new service on the menu at Tenby’s Tourist Information Centre.

The centre, originally under threat of closure by its owners, Pembrokeshire County Council, has been given a stay of execution to see if it can be made cost-effective.

The authority has re-vamped the building, in Lower Park Road, to incorporate a new coffee and snack bar, with seating inside and out, to complement the wealth of tourism advice available for visitors to the town.

Locally-made ice-creams and cold drinks will be available as well as coffee, tea, snacks and cakes, served daily between 10am and 4pm.

New benches made by local organisation Norman Industries have also been provided outside for customers to enjoy their coffee while waiting for their bus. The centre is also handily situated next to Tenby's multi-storey car park.

“This is a brand new direction for us, and we’re hoping that it will be popular with visitors and residents,” said Paul Ashley-Jones, the council's head of procurement and customer services.

The new venture follows a recommendation from the Council’s Cabinet that the centre might have to close after the summer unless a permanent solution could be found to improve revenue and cut costs.

The customer services formerly carried out at the centre will cease.

Applications for residents' parking permits will be online instead, while orange and food waste bags will still be available at Tenby Library until the new waste and recycling scheme is launched.