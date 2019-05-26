AN historic building, once used as Haverfordwest’s court, has been put on the market for almost £2.4million.

The Shire Hall is a Grade 11*listed building located on the High Street in the centre on the Haverfordwest.

The building is on sale on the Evans Roach website with an asking price of £2,395,000.

The building is described on the website as: “Grade 11* listed as one of the most distinguished early C19 public buildings in the region, Shire Hall is a former courthouse designed by William Owen of Haverfordwest.

“An impressive building, dominating the High Street of the county town, Shire Hall was renovated to accommodate a coffee shop and restaurants, the fixtures and fittings of which remain in situ along with a fully fitted commercial kitchen.”

The Shire Hall was used as a court room up until 2002 after which Pembrokeshire County Council decided to lease the building.

Eventually the property was awarded to a developer on a 999-year lease.

In 2004 dozens of people gathered outside the property to object to the sale of the building to the JD Whetherspoon pub chain.