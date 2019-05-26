PEMBROKESHIRE classic car club will again be organising their popular Classic Car Show at Scolton Manor Haverfordwest on Sunday June 2.

All types of classic vehicles will be on display with vintage and classic cars together with American cars right up to the modern day.

Also on display will be motorcycles, tractors, military vehicles, commercial vehicles and a rally car display courtesy of Teifi Valley Motor Club.

Last year there were approximately 550 exhibits from all over Wales and beyond, with this year a strong Irish contingent entered.

Besides the vehicles there will be plenty of other attractions for the whole family to enjoy, including West Wales Model Boats, children’s rides, car boot sale, auto jumble together with various craft and trade stalls.

There will also be charity stalls in attendance including Paul Sartori, Wales Air Ambulance & Blood Bikes Wales. Pembrokeshire Classic Car Club will also be running a raffle,

And it is also hoped to have live music with The Rick Berry Trio performing.

There will be hot and cold food and drinks on sale, including ice-cream, welsh cakes and even Hungarian Chimney cakes. To keep everyone safe St’ Johns Ambulance will be in attendance to give necessary medical cover.

The club is going from strength to strength with more than 120 members and being selected as one of the ten best local classic clubs in the UK in a contest organised by practical classics magazine.

The show proved very popular last year with about 4,500 people attending, enabling a record £9500 to be given to local charities. The show owes its success to the hard work put in by members, support from RH specialist vehicle insurance, the entrants, stallholders and carbooters and finally to the public for attending.

This year's charities to benefit are Paul Sartori foundation, Diabetes Wales Cymru Tenby & District Branch, and The Tanyard Youth project.

In conjunction with the show Celtic Charity Classic Tours will be holding a classic car run on Saturday June 1 from Scolton at 11am, entry £5 per car with proceeds to local charities.

The show is open to the public on Sunday 2nd from 10.30am to 4pm.

For a really enjoyable “Classic” weekend come along to Scolton Manor on the B4329 Haverfordwest to Cardigan Road.