A curfew has been imposed on a Milford Haven cyclist who was caught carrying amphetamines.

Steven Lee Barham, of Bunkers Hill, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 21.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said Barham came across some police officers while riding his push bike in Milford Haven in the early hours of April 21.

“The stopped him to speak to him, and described the defendant as starting to shake excessively.”

The officers decided to search Barham, 37, and found a wrap containing white powder.

The substance was found to be 5.2 grams of amphetamine, with an estimated street value of £52.

Mr Hussain added that Barham made full admissions when interviewed, and the offence put him in breach of a conditional discharge previously imposed by the court.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “Mr Barham fully admits he was in possession of a small amount of amphetamine for personal use. He takes it to assist with depression.”

Mr Kelleher added that Barham had not taken any drugs since the offence, and had sought support from a local organisation.

Magistrates imposed a four-week 7pm to 7am curfew and ordered Barham to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.

The chairman of the bench said: “We are concerned that this offence has been committed so soon after a conditional discharge.”