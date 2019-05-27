Charges of threats to kill and attempted robbery will be faced by a Monkton man at crown court.

Jack Whitbread, care of Castle Quarry, Monkton, appeared in the dock at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 21.

Whitbread, 28, is alleged to have threatened to kill a man in Pembroke on May 6, 2018, and is also accused of attempting to rob him of £30.

No pleas were entered, and Whitbread was released on unconditional bail until his next court appearance at Swansea crown court on June 21.