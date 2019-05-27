INJURIES to a swimmer and a sailor led to a busy Sunday evening for Tenby RNLI.

The all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller was launched at around 5.40pm after Milford Haven coastguard received a call from a yacht off Caldey Point, reporting that a crew member was suffering from severe back pain after a fall.

At the scene, the lifeboat went alongside the yacht and two crew members were put aboard to care for the casualty and give pain relief.

A short time later, Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 was overhead and a paramedic was winched aboard the lifeboat. He was then transferred to the yacht to assess the casualty.

It was decided that with the patient would be more comfortable being taken to hospital in a land-based ambulance rather than being winching into a helicopter.

She was brought aboard the lifeboat, along with the paramedic and the lifeboat headed to station to meet the ambulance.

Once back at station, the casualty was handed over to the awaiting paramedics and taken to hospital by road.

Earlier, as the lifeboat was launching, the crew were diverted to a more urgent call involving a swimmer in difficulty off Castle Beach.

As the lifeboat arrived on scene. the RNLI beach lifeguards had just located the casualty and were in the process of getting him ashore, so the lifeboat was released to proceed to the injured sailor.