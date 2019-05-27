OVER £17,000 has been raised for a new Pembrokeshire charity set up in memory of a brave mum who lost her battle with breast cancer.

Nicole Ferguson of St Florence was a passionate fundraiser who loved her friends, fitness and family life.

Her family and friends came together, almost a year to the day of Nicole’s passing at the age of 48, for a gala ball to celebrate her life and kick off the fundraising efforts for the This Is Me charity.

Local cancer services, including the Paul Sartori Foundation, will be the main beneficiaries of the initial fundraising of This Is Me – named after Nicole’s favourite song from The Greatest Showman.

And songs from the film were amongst highlights at the ball, Tenby’s De Valence Pavilion on Saturday May 18, attended by around 130 people.

The choir from St Teilo’s School, Tenby performed The Greatest Showman songs, conducted by Paul Rapi, with ex-pupil Kiah Lindsay on lead vocals. Nicole had chaired the school’s PTA when her daughter Isabella, now 14, was a pupil.

A three-course meal was served by Mark Phillips, his wife Sue and their team from The Stone Crab, Saundersfoot, and during dinner, Stagecoach Performing Arts from Carmarthen entertained, with a disco by Nicky Lloyd rounding off the evening.

The ball’s auction raised £5,871, while the raffle brought in a further £1,200.

Nicole’s husband. Nathan, thanked everyone to had helped to make the event a success and added: “We are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity.

“I’m sure Nicole would have been so proud of our efforts.

“Nicole was a fervent fundraiser, raising substantial funds for St Teilo’s School and, more recently, for cancer support services.

“It was fitting to bring people together to celebrate Nicole’s life, her work, her memory and carry on her good work by raising funds for such worthy causes.”