TWO Neyland youngsters are combining a love of reading with raising funds for a small school in Africa.

In 2015, Tracey Neale-Ferreira from Neyland set up the Roko 20 charity, which funds a small primary school in rural Kenya, called Roko 20 Academy, of which she is the co-founder.

Raising funds for Roko 20, Iris aged seven and Archie aged five, have set themselves the target of raising £200.

“They came up with the idea themselves to do a sponsored read in order to raise funds for Roko 20 Academy,” said Tracey.

“Their aim is to read so many books within a week. Iris and Archie love reading and both have stated their reason for raising money for us: ‘We want all children to have the chance to learn and read lots like we do at school’.

“Iris and Archie will be starting their sponsored read on May 27 and ending on June 2.

“They have succeeded in raising £110 so far out of their £200 target. Please take a look at their justgiving page;

“These children really are thoughtful and kind and an inspiration to us all. I think we should celebrate them and their parents for doing such a great job.

“Iris has been writing and sending some small gifts such as second-hand toys and clothes to a pupil called Grace at my school for a while now.”