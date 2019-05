MONEY and a purse were stolen from a vehicle in Pembroke Dock.

The items were taken sometime between 10.30pm on Thursday, May 23 and 6.30am on Friday, May 24.

The vehicle was parked on Munro Court, Pembroke Dock.

Anyone with information that could help the police with their inquiries is asked to contact PC 483 George by phoning 101.

A number of items have been recovered from the area, believed to have been stolen.

Contact 101 if you believe you have had any items taken.