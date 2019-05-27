FROM the moment you arrive at No Fit State Circus' Lexicon you feel welcomed into a warm and wild circus family.

From picking your tickets up at the gate to taking your seats while the performers mingle with the audience, you are immediately drawn into the action.

The show starts with a scene of schoolroom anarchy complete with flying desks and a tightrope- walking scary school master.

From there you are taken on a wonderful whirlwind of acrobatics, aerial stunts, anarchic cyclists, humour dance and music.

This is circus with a difference; slick, smooth, humorous and at times sexy (look out for that guy on the trapeze) with an enormous dollop of energy and an even bigger helping of creativity.

And oh my gosh the music, I wasn't prepared for a live band and multi-talented performers who go from dangling above the ring to picking up an instrument in the blink of an eye.

Each scene is set to original compositions written specially to accompany the action. The music and band alone are worthy of a standalone gig. This combined with gravity and death-defying feats combines to make an eye popping and ear pleasing spectacle.

If you can tear your eyes away from the action, look across at the audience, you will see a sea of seven hundred smiling faces, absorbed in this awe-inspiring production.

It is incredible that we have something of this flabbergasting, jaw-dropping calibre on for two weeks in Pembrokeshire, especially as this is No Fit State's only UK stop of its 2019 world tour.

We left with the kids wanting to run away and join the circus and begging for a return visit.

If you do one thing this half term (and beyond) go and see Lexicon, take the kids, take the grandparents and immerse yourself in a world of wildness and wonder.

No Fit State Circus' Lexicon is showing in the big top at Bluestone until Sunday, June 9.

Tickets are available through the NoFit State Box Office website or by calling 02921 321 021.