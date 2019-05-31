THE final concert of this year’s Milford Haven Music Festival saw the Dunvant Male Voice Choir and Elin Manahan Thomas bring the event to a highly successful close.

All sang superbly and were expertly conducted by Jonathan Rogers.

This year was a special year for the festival, celebrating its 18th year.

June Rees, of Milford Haven Music Festival, said: “As festival director I would like to thank all musicians who participated this year. Our thanks also to our sponsors, festival friends, loyal supporters, visitors, St Katharine's Church, and, of course, our artistic director, Gary Griffiths.”