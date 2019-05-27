The first major ceremony of this year’s Urdd National Eisteddfod has awarded a Pembrokeshire musician with the coveted composer’s medal.

But the winner, Siriol Jenkins, aged 20, of Wiseman’s Bridge was unable to attend the crowning ceremony in Cardiff on Monday because she was sitting her final music exams at Oxford University.

“It’s incredibly disappointing both personally and for the Eisteddfod that I couldn’t be there. But I am in the last year of my music degree at Magdalen College and had back-to-back exams on Monday and Tuesday,” said the former Ysgol y Preseli pupil.

Siriol is well-known on the Pembrokeshire music scene as a pianist and originally trained locally and at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff. A second composition in the Urdd competition also took second place.

She has her eyes set on a career as a jazz pianist and composer when she finishes her studies. Although classically trained, her interests as a performer these days have moved towards jazz.

She plays keyboard for Oxford’s jazz outfit Donut Kings and has her own quartet Chow which will be visiting this year’s Tenby Arts Festival in September.

“I’ve always written music as well as performing it and I hope my compositions draw on all those influences. A lot of modern classical music is quite hard to listen to but I’m not afraid to write music with a good tune, although rhythmically and in chord structure my sound is very different,” she said.

The prize for her orchestral composition was collected on her behalf by Pembrokeshire pianist and choir leader Seimon Morris who has been a great support and inspiration in her musical career.