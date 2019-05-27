A Pembroke man is accused of producing more than £4,500 of cannabis, intending to supply it to his family.

Kevin Paul Russell, of Thomas Street, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 21.

Russell, 58, did not enter any pleas to charges of producing a Class B drug, and possession with intent to supply it.

It is alleged that Russell produced 464.84 grams of cannabis in Pembroke. He is also accused of possession of the Class B drug, with an estimated street value of nearly £4,700, with intent to supply it to family members on May 24, 2018.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Russell will next appear at Swansea crown court on June 21.

He was released on unconditional bail.