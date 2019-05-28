A PHOTOGRAPHER from Fishguard is hoping it will be third time lucky after reaching the finals of an international photography competition.

Stephen Lucas captured the imagination of the judges for his shot entitled Off to the Shops! which has been selected for the final of the Down's Syndrome Association's My Perspective photography competition.

The competition is open to people with Down's syndrome from across the world. This year entries came from as far away as Iran, Canada, USA, Australia and India.

Stephen has been shortlisted as a finalist twice before; last year for his stunning photo of a rock pipit on the security fence of Fishguard Harbour and in 2016 for shot of a grizzly bear, taken on Grouse Mountain in Vancouver, Canada.

Of this year's entry Stephen said:

"These are black-headed gulls, and they are great friends - they look after each other."

As well as photography Stephen is actively involved with conservation organisation, Sea Trust and music project Wings Over Pembrokeshire.

The former Ysgol Bro Gwaun and Pembrokeshire College student is also a keen birdwatcher.

He started taking photos about eight years ago, predominantly taking shots of wildlife and landscapes, and produces and sells calendars showcasing the best of his images.

Stephen has also successfully exhibited and sold his photography at Fishguard Arts Society's open exhibition.

Stephen and 24 other finalists have been invited to attend a special ceremony in London on June 25 where the winners will be announced.

The competition gives budding photographers who have the genetic condition a chance to show off their talents to a group of industry professionals.

The Down's Syndrome Association's My Perspective competition aims to give people with Down's syndrome the chance to show the world from their point of view.

This year's competition is a little bit different as there will be two winners; one picked by a group of judges and one picked by members of the public.

Voting for the People's Choice winner is open until 5pm on 7 June 2019. To vote for Steven's photo visit www.downs-syndrome.org.uk/for-people-with-downs-syndrome/my-perspective-2019.