TENBY and St Govan's coastguard rescue teams were called out to an injured climber near St Govans head on Monday (May 27).

The coastguard rescue officers were called out at 4.19pm and set up for a rope recovery.

Due to the nature of the terrain it was decided to airlift the casualty from the location.

Coastguard rescue 187 helicopter winched the casualty from the location and transported them directly to Withybush hospital for further medical treatment.

The rescue teams were then stood down.