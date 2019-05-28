A case has been dismissed against a Milford Haven man accused of speeding.

Thomas Sinclair, of Hamilton Terrace, was due to stand trial at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, May 22.

Sinclair, 39, had pleaded not guilty to driving a Ford Galaxy at 88mph in a 70mph limit on the A40 dual carriageway near Carmarthen on October 14.

He had also been accused of failing to provide information to about the identity of the driver.

The case was formally dismissed by the bench before the hearing started on Wednesday.