AN award which Narberth's high street was nominated for last year is open again, as new research shows people are optimistic about their local town centres.

Marking the launch of the Government-run Great British High Street Awards 2019, new research commissioned by Visa shows that, across the UK, 34,511 independent high street shops opened for business last year, up 4.5% on 2017.

In Wales, it was found that the high street is the favoured destination for Welsh retailers to expand their business, with more than a third of those surveyed planning on opening another high street store in the next 12 months, and a quarter intending to employ more staff.

The news comes as nominations open for the Great British High Street Awards 2019, run by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in partnership with Visa.

In 2018, Narberth was one of seven Welsh High Streets shortlisted for the awards, but the top prize went to Crickhowell in the Brecon Beacons, commended for its community-led initiatives.

Nominations for the awards opened on May 23, and can be made by local authorities, Business Improvement Districts and – for the first time – groups of high street retailers.

Shortlisted entries will be announced in August 2019.

For more information about the Great British High Street Awards 2019, terms and conditions, and how to enter, visit: thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk