PLANS for a cookery school in a former Haverfordwest clubhouse have been given the go-ahead by council planners.

The former Royal Antediluvian Order of the Buffalo Lodge and Snowdrop Bar at Snowdrop Lane, Haverfordwest, will be turned into cookery and teaching school with links to Castle School, near Narberth.

The plans were given the go-ahead by Pembrokeshire County Council planners on April 9, with several conditions attached to the renovation work.

These included that the restaurant accompanying the cookery school should only be open between 8am and 9pm Monday to Sunday, and that the car park should be ready for use before work begins at the cookery school.

Two new disabled spaces would also be designated in the car park.

Castle School, founded in 2009 by Harriet Harrison, is based at Sodston Manor north of Narberth.

Mrs Harrison is listed as the applicant seeking to change the use of the clubhouse into a cookery school.

A planning statement by Hayston Planning and Developments about the development said there were no plans to reconfigure the outside or the inside of the building, as the current layout was fit for purpose to house two large classrooms, a reception area, a kitchen, office space, a study room, toilets and a storage area.

Repair work would need to be carried out, including replacing doors and windows and reconnecting water, gas, electricity and the phone line.

Once up and running, the school would act as a new campus for Castle School, providing lessons in cookery to pupils.

There are also plans to give lessons to people who are not pupils of the school.

Planning reference: 18/1184/PA