A WOMAN who head-butted another woman after "bumping" on the dance floor of a Tenby pub has been told today, May 28, how much it will cost her.

Leigh Marie Jones, aged 29, caused so much damage to Hayley Hughes' nose that she still suffered more than a year after the attack.

Jones admitted assaulting Miss Hughes causing actual bodily harm.

Jones, of Portland Street in Abertillery, was jailed for 10 months suspended for 12 months.

She must also complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay her victim £1,450 in compensation as well as a court surcharge.

Swansea crown court heard how on February 10 last year both women had been dancing in the Twisted Shamrock pub, Upper Frog Street.

There was some bumping involving the pair and to avoid trouble Miss Hughes moved to the other side of the dance floor.

A few moments later Jones was filmed on CCTV cameras walking up to Miss Hughes and, without warning, head butting her to her face.

A fracas broke out as security staff dealt with the situation and Miss Hughes could be seen with blood pouring from her nose.

The court heard her nose had been broken and she needed a hospital operation. But she continued to have difficulty and would have a second operation soon.

Jones' solicitor John Allchurch said she was studying to become a counsellor.

Judge Paul Thomas told Jones her behaviour had been "quite disgraceful."

"It cannot even be put down to alcohol because you say you had had only one drink.

"I'm told you feel ashamed of yourself and you ought to be.

"This was a guttersnipe act of head-butting on a woman who was not expecting it," he added.