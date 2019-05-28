A DOG had a lucky escape during a flat fire in Haverfordwest’s Goshawk Road this afternoon, May 28.

Two crews from Haverfordwest and one from Milford Haven were called to the fire shortly before 1pm today.

The fire is understood to be in the middle flat of a six-flat block, spreading to the first and second floor.

Police and ambulance are in attendance as a precaution, and a dog was released from the flat above.

The dog, Tripo, was rescued from the fire by his owner James Joyce.

James said: “I just had central heating put in and it’s all ruined. I’m more concerned about my dog, to be honest.

“I had to kick the door to get the dog out. They told me I shouldn’t have gone back but a dog’s like a kid, you have to go back.

“No idea what caused it, I was just out with my missus in Pembroke Dock.

“I’m trying to get ahold of my landlord now, no idea what I’m going to do now, not knowing is the worst part.

“I’m relieved Trip is okay, he’s got a few burn marks from melted plastic but he’s alright. It doesn’t feel real.

“Coming home to the house on fire, it’s grim.

“I’m alright. I’ve been tested for smoke. There’s nothing no-one can do now but let these boys do their job. Crazy.”

Firefighters are currently involved in attempting to stop water spreading to a lower flat.

The incident is ongoing.