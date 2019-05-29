“IT’S heart-warming, a lot of my customers are from the other side of the water now,” – two months since bridge tolls separating the county were removed businesses have reacted to the change.

Speaking about the toll removal, Kathryn Hodgson owner of Kathryn’s @No.31 in Pembroke Dock, was positive about the change.

“It has definitely made a difference – it has been brilliant,” she said.

“I had a lot of customers before that would say, ‘I’m not coming back over this way because of the bridge’ but now people are saying that they don’t mind coming over.

“It is heart-warming, a lot of my customers are from the other side of the water now.

“I was a bit of a cynic before I thought ‘what’s £1.50?’ but I have definitely seen a difference. I’m chuffed to bits.”

Tolls for crossing the Cleddau Bridge were removed on Thursday, March 28, after decades of charges.

The bridge’s tolls – 75p for a car – were said to have split the country in two.

At the time Councillor Paul Miller, Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet member for economic development described the tolls at the time as an “unwelcome barrier to trade”.

But reactions remained mixed. Other businesses said they hadn’t noticed as much of a change.

Mike Rowe from J &M’s Tackle and Bait shop said: “I don’t think it has had a huge impact.

“I get a few customers from over there, but I don’t think it has made a huge difference.”

Mr Rowe said he thought it would probably affect the larger shops in the town more than him.

Tracy Evans, manager at Parfitt’s Carpets, said her experience was similar to Ms Hodgson’s, with two customers in the last week saying the bridge had previously put them off.

She said: “I used to save up jobs on the other side of the bridge but now I wouldn’t give it a thought. I think it’s affected us in a positive way.

“One lady said she stopped shopping in Haverfordwest and started doing her shopping round here instead. Now, all we need is free parking!”

Karen Randall, from Dai’s Five a Day, said the shop had seen an increase but said she couldn’t be certain that wasn’t due to the potato season which always picks up around this time of year.

Ms Randall added that she thought crossing the bridge was easier now, with less queuing traffic.

Cwtch Coffee Shop owner, Mike O’Dwyer said he had seen a definite difference recently but wasn’t sure of the reason.

He said: “We have had people come in and say, ‘This is our first time here’. I had a lady come in from Neyland there the other day. We don’t know for what reason, but there’s definitely been a difference.”

Pembroke Dock library said they had seen a drop-in footfall of around 2,000 people March-April, possibly due to people finding it easier to get to the flagship library in Haverfordwest.