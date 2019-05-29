A MAN, trapped with a leg injury on the Preseli Hills for several days, was rescued by emergency services yesterday, May 28.

Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team was called to Mynydd Carningli, near Newport, at the request of police.

Posting on Facebook, Western Beacons Mountain Rescue Team: “At 11.40am we received a request from Heddlu Dyfed Powys Police to assist in the rescue of a vulnerable male stranded on Mynydd Carningli with a leg injury.

“The male is suspected to have been there for a few days.

“Our team arrived on scene and coordinated with Coastguard Helicopter to help extract the male from the mountain. He is now on his way to hospital for further medical attention.

“Big thanks also to volunteers from Brecon Mountain Rescue Team were en route to attend before being stood down.”

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Police received a call at 11.10am, reporting a male injured on Carningli Mountain, Newport.

“Police attended with Mountain Rescue Team and the male was taken to hospital by ambulance.”