FIVE fire engines were called to tackle an early morning blaze at a caravan park at an esutary beauty spot, which led to a hospital stay for a resident.

Firefighters from Milford Haven, Pembroke Dock and Haverfordwest were called to a caravan fire at Sandy Haven Camp Site, near Herbrandston, at 4.14am on Tuesday, May 28.

A spokesman for the camp site said: “Two caravans were lost and two were severely damaged.

“Our thanks go to the local fire service for their fantastic response which prevented the fire spreading any further.”

A 65-year-old man living at the camp site was taken to hospital following the fire.

He was believed to have been suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire crews, accompanied by an officer, were at the site until 6.25am, and used a main jet and thermal imaging cameras while extinguishing the fire.

A spokesman for the fire service said they believed propane and butane cylinders were involved in the fire.

Dyfed-Powys police were also at Sandy Haven Camp Site to help the fire service.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police attended Sandy Haven Caravan and Camping Park, Herbrandston, Milford Haven, following a report of a caravan on fire in the early hours of this morning, May 28.”

The spokesman added: “The fire is not believed to be suspicious.”