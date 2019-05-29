BEACH clean-up campaigner Kiko Matthews is currently in Pembrokeshire as part of her 7,200km Great Britain coastline cycle ride.

The former world record ocean rower visited Tenby yesterday (Tuesday) and will be at Whitesands today (Wednesday) for two of 70 beach cleans she is organising along the way on her Kik-Plastic tour.

Said Kiko: “My focus for this project is not to be the fastest, but to raise awareness of the problem of single-use plastic and engage communities to help tackle it.”

Along her ride – which began in Margate on May 5 and finishes in London on July 28 – Kiko will be encouraging local cyclists to join her en route and at the beach cleans.

And in Tenby yesterday evening, members of Tenby Aces and Tenby Cycling Club – including town mayor and mayoress, Tony and Sarah Brown – as well as staff from the town’s Sainsbury’s store, arrived at the beach to conduct a clean-up.

Today (Wednesday), Kiko is making her way through Pembrokeshire to St Davids, where she will be at Whitesands at 5.30pm for the beach clean.

The Kik-Plastic tour works with existing beach clean organisers – such as the Marine Conservation Society, Keep Britain Tidy, the RNLI and the British Kitesurfing Association – to reach as many people as possible.

The aim is to reach as many people as possible, and to expand the growing beach cleaner network around the UK, leaving a lasting legacy in local communities.

To find out more, visit /www.kikomatthews.co.uk/kik-plastic