FIREFIGHTERS have been tackling a large fuel spillage at Milford Haven's Havens Head retail park this morning, May 29.

Milford crew members and the environmental protection unit from Pembroke Dock were called to the spill at the car park at 10.43am, using 10 bags of granules to soak up the fuel, before handing over the clean-up to Pembrokeshire County Council.

The crews left at 11.42am.