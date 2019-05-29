MEMBERS of Fishguard and Goodwick Bowls Club have raised £400 for British Heart Foundation Cymru in an event to support BHF Cymru's work to prevent, cure and treat heart and circulatory diseases.

"We're delighted to support BHF Cymru as it's a charity that does so much good work," said Alan Newbery, bowls club member.

"Several of our members have received heart surgery, or are waiting for heart surgery.

"Thanks to research by the BHF they are able to live an active life and continue bowling.

"We raised £400 from the event a few weeks ago. We all had a great day and we are very pleased with the amount that we raised."

Jayne Lewis Fundraising Manager South West Wales added:

"I would like to thank all the members of the Fishguard and Goodwick Bowls Club for their generous donation and for all their help and support for BHF Cymru.

"Heart and circulatory diseases kill one in four people in Wales which is devastating for those they leave behind. BHF Cymru is funding pioneering research, to find vital treatments for people living with these conditions.

"Too many lives are lost in Wales each year, and we're determined to do everything we can to protect more families from this devastation. Around 375,000 people across Wales this month are fighting a daily battle with heart and circulatory disease.

"Thanks to the Fishguard and Goodwick Bowls Club, BHF can continue to fund research into these conditions."

If your club or association would like to help BHF Cymru help beat heartbreak forever, please contact lewisja@bhf.org.uk or 01554 891 500 or go towww.bhf.org.uk.