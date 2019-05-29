Shouting and swearing while swigging cider led to a court appearance for a St Dogmaels woman.

Rachel Louise Maroney, of Parc Noi, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court from custody on Tuesday, May 28.

Prosecutor Dennis Davies said members of the public reported a woman being aggressive, and shouting and swearing in High Street, St Dogmaels, on May 25.

Maroney, 31, swore at police officers who found her sitting on a wall drinking a bottle of cider, and was arrested after becoming aggressive.

David Elvy, defending, said a number of issues in Maroney’s background were putting pressure on her.

“Unfortunately, she says she has been drinking to excess. On this occasion she was upset and was sitting on the wall drinking. She just wanted to be left alone.”

Maroney, addressed the bench and added: “If I carry on drinking I’m going to end up in jail.”

Magistrates imposed a six-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £105 in costs and a surcharge.