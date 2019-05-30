A LARGE stone birdbath of sentimental value was stolen overnight from a Pembroke Dock garden recently.

The heavy one metre high birdbath was taken from King Street between 9.30pm on May 14 and 4.30am on May 15.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “An extremely sentimental birdbath has been stolen from a garden on King Street, Pembroke Dock. The birdbath is approximately one metre in height and separates into two pieces.

“The birdbath is made of stone and is grey in colour. It has a plaque on the front with script verses engraved into the stone with a carved angel either side.”

If anyone has any information this the whereabouts of the birdbath please contact 101 and quote reference DPP/1606/17/05/2019/02/C.