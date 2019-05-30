CAMPAIGNERS against the 145-property housing development proposed for Tenby’s controversial Brynhir site have spoken of their fears for the future of the town if the Pembrokeshire County Council scheme gets the go-ahead.

There is now less than a fortnight to go until the closing date for responses on the draft documents for the application, which shows a mixture of social and shared ownership dwellings and open market properties.

Last year, the council, which already owned the 15-acre site, ‘bought’ the land for £4million using its Housing Revenue Account.

The Tenby Green Space Preservation Society has dubbed the proposed development ‘a travesty’, and has now looked ahead to 2022 when building – if approved – would be complete and Tenby’s population would be increased by 800 people.

Said a spokeswoman for the group: "I can see people asking: 'why did Tenby Town Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and especially the National Park allow this monstrosity to blight the skyline of our beautiful ancient town of Tenby?

"We will have had to ensure years of constant traffic delays and noise pollution.

“We will not be able to get a single appointment at Tenby doctors' surgery.

"Our young people will find they are not able to buy an 'affordable home' - they won't be able to get a job in Tenby any more as our already small job market will have been saturated.

"Our green space will be full of executive second homes.

"With the loss of the green space, all those beautiful hedgerows and trees will be gone, all the wildlife now obliterated.

"We will hold Tenby town councillors of 2019, Pembrokeshire County Council and the National Park to blame. Shame on them all."

Town councillors have welcomed the plans, with members saying the scheme is ‘a significant development’ for the town.

A mixture of bungalows, two storey semi-detached properties, executive houses, one and two-bedroomed flats and three-storey flat buildings are shown in the proposals.

Of these, 102 are designated as social housing, 34 are to be sold on the open market and nine would be available under a shared ownership scheme.

The plans show that public rights of way and bridleways around the site are to be retained, and the development will feature ‘informal open spaces’, including a multi-use games area.

Pembrokeshire County Council will ultimately be submitting an outline planning application to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority for the development.

The draft planning documents are available to download from www.theurbanists.net, and the closing date for responses is June 14,via info@theurbanists.net or The Urbanists, The Creative Quarter, 8a Morgan Arcade, Cardiff, CF10 1AF